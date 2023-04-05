First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

