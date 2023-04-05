ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ServiceNow by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $476.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $445.88 and its 200-day moving average is $411.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $571.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.97.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.