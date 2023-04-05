First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $100,000 Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,135 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Archrock Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

