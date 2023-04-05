Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,020 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 889.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 977,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 878,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 839,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,929,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 779,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $671.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Articles

