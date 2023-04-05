Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

