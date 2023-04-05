Head-To-Head Contrast: Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) versus Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Southwest Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $185.95 million 0.54 $39.76 million N/A N/A Southwest Airlines $23.81 billion 0.79 $539.00 million $0.80 39.65

Risk & Volatility

Southwest Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified.

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwest Airlines has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Harbor Diversified and Southwest Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwest Airlines 0 7 5 1 2.54

Southwest Airlines has a consensus target price of $47.07, indicating a potential upside of 48.40%. Given Southwest Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Southwest Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A Southwest Airlines 2.26% 6.71% 1.97%

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats Harbor Diversified on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. The company was founded by Rollin W. King and Herbert D. Kelleher on March 9, 1967, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

