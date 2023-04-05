Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) versus Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Head-To-Head Comparison

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy 37.69% 32.62% 14.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Royale Energy and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Risk and Volatility

Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $32.44, suggesting a potential upside of 138.56%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Royale Energy has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royale Energy and Vermilion Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $2.67 billion 0.83 $1.01 billion $6.02 2.26

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Royale Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Royale Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Donald H. Hosmer in October 1986 and is headquartered in El Cajon, CA.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

