Financial Survey: Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) & IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -600.09% -72.52% -52.99% IN8bio N/A -102.14% -82.11%

Risk and Volatility

Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IN8bio has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $19.94 million 11.12 -$119.69 million ($1.33) -1.90 IN8bio N/A N/A -$28.52 million ($1.37) -0.88

This table compares Gritstone bio and IN8bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IN8bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gritstone bio. Gritstone bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of IN8bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gritstone bio and IN8bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 1 0 4 0 2.60 IN8bio 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gritstone bio currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. IN8bio has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 588.71%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Summary

Gritstone bio beats IN8bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

