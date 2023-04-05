Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) vs. PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Financial Comparison

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. PJT Partners pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PJT Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PJT Partners and Brookfield Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88

Earnings and Valuation

PJT Partners currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.11%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus price target of $47.06, suggesting a potential upside of 48.09%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than PJT Partners.

This table compares PJT Partners and Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $1.03 billion 1.66 $164.77 million $3.51 20.16 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.49 N/A N/A N/A

PJT Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 8.83% 20.24% 13.96% Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of PJT Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats PJT Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments. It operates through International and Domestic segments. The company was founded on November 5, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

