Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Cut to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSKA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Stock Performance

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $116.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. Heska has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $148.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Heska

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

(Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.