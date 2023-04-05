Comparing Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) & Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Isabella Bank and Bridgewater Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $79.46 million 2.34 $22.24 million $2.91 8.44 Bridgewater Bancshares $170.03 million 1.68 $53.39 million $1.72 5.99

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Isabella Bank and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Isabella Bank presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.83%. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.47%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Isabella Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 27.99% 11.87% 1.08% Bridgewater Bancshares 30.81% 16.57% 1.31%

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Isabella Bank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

(Get Rating)

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.