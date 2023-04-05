Financial Survey: Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) versus CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surrozen and CEL-SCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen $12.50 million 1.67 -$36.00 million ($1.04) -0.57 CEL-SCI $560,000.00 177.30 -$36.70 million ($0.85) -2.67

Surrozen has higher revenue and earnings than CEL-SCI. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrozen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.1% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Surrozen and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -39.69% -34.19% CEL-SCI N/A -101.16% -66.75%

Volatility & Risk

Surrozen has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Surrozen and CEL-SCI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 2 1 0 0 1.33 CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Surrozen beats CEL-SCI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers. LEAPS is categorized into LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza for hospitalized patients and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000, which are vaccine candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The company was founded by Maximilian de Clara on March 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.

