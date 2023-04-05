KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.29.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $54.99 on Friday. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

