Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Lowered by Analyst

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $109.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

