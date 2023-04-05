American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) versus Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Head-To-Head Analysis

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 11.77% 10.75% 2.85% Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Electric Power and Enlight Renewable Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $19.64 billion 2.39 $2.31 billion $4.51 20.22 Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 9.85 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

74.3% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Electric Power and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 1 3 6 0 2.50 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

American Electric Power currently has a consensus target price of $98.96, indicating a potential upside of 8.55%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.34%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co., Inc. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers. The Transmission and Distribution Utilities segment represents the transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers. The AEP Transmission Holdco segment comprised of the development, construction, and operation of transmission facilities through investments in its wholly-owned transmission subsidiaries and joint ventures. The Generation and Marketing segment consists of the non-regulated generation and marketing, risk management, and retail activities. The company was founded on December 20, 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

