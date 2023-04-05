I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Cut to $25.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

About I-Mab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in I-Mab by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 4,842.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 113,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.