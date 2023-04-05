I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Cut to $25.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
I-Mab Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of IMAB stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
