I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Lowered to $24.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

IMAB stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after buying an additional 938,531 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,613,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 55,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 48.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after buying an additional 352,503 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in I-Mab by 10.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 927,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

