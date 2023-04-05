Reviewing CI&T (CINT) and Its Competitors

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CI&T to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.72% -7.94% -0.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $2.19 billion $24.39 million 30.06 CI&T Competitors $2.12 billion $176.25 million 21.13

Volatility and Risk

CI&T has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

CI&T has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s rivals have a beta of 2.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CI&T and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1437 2557 83 2.58

CI&T presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.57%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 25.11%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

CI&T rivals beat CI&T on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

