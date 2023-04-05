Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) vs. Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Head to Head Survey

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Core Scientific has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Scientific and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Core Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $6.28, suggesting a potential upside of 1,917.68%. Given Core Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% Global Blue Group -19.15% N/A -4.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and Global Blue Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $276.38 million 0.40 -$32.50 million N/A N/A Global Blue Group $146.41 million 7.40 -$110.71 million ($0.26) -23.08

Core Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Global Blue Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

