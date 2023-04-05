Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $55.38 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

