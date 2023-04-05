Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.
LOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %
Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69.
Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.06%.
Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,114,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,336 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
