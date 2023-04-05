Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENLAY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enel from €7.30 ($7.93) to €7.60 ($8.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of ENLAY opened at $6.06 on Friday. Enel has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.1137 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution of natural gas. Its business lines include Enel Green Power, and Thermal Generation, Global Energy and Commodity Management, Global Infrastructure and Networks, Enel X Global Retail and Global Emobility. It also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions.

