Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMMNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($58.70) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

SMMNY stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.3201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

