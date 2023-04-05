Maxim Group Trims T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Target Price to $10.00

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 318.41% from the company’s previous close.

T Stamp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDAI opened at $2.39 on Monday. T Stamp has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T Stamp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T Stamp stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.97% of T Stamp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

