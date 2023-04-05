The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.5 %

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.12%.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

