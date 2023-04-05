Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 1,738.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,738.75 ($21.59).

ENT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.01) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($22.42) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.60) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,254.50 ($15.58) on Friday. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,696.50 ($21.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,352.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75. The stock has a market cap of £7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20,908.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28,333.33%.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

