Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $213.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $202.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.69. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $244.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.69, a PEG ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,531,000 after buying an additional 105,970 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181,826 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

Further Reading

