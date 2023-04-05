Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.20.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

