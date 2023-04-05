Brokerages Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) PT at $382.60

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

COO opened at $370.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.27. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $424.36.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,726 shares of company stock worth $13,796,262 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 220,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 367,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $121,524,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

