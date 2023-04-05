Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Generac Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

