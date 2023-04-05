TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $65.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.06.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. TC Energy has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 477.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

