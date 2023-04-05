Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $72.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,063,324.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,901.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Enovis by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

