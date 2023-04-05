Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

