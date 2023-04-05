Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.26 on Friday. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 606,520 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

