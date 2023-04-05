American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 3.4 %

AMS opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $17.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

