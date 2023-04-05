Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rumble Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Rumble in a research note issued on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Rumble’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Rumble alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Rumble Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Shares of RUM opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17. Rumble has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Rumble during the third quarter worth about $137,372,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Rumble during the third quarter worth about $18,375,000. Craft Ventures GP II LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter worth about $9,971,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter worth about $7,318,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter worth about $3,675,000.

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.