Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Enfusion Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $10.28 on Monday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.88 million. Enfusion had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enfusion news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $11,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,007,754 shares of company stock worth $11,434,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enfusion by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

