NOW (NYSE:DNOW) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Susquehanna

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NOW Price Performance

DNOW opened at $10.76 on Monday. NOW has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NOW by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NOW by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

