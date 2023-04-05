Piper Sandler Increases Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target to $7.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s current price.

Danimer Scientific Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $442.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

