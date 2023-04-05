Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Verint Systems Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verint Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $37.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -376.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after acquiring an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after acquiring an additional 231,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

