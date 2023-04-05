Lake Street Capital Downgrades Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) to Hold

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

FATH stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $94,756.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,223.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,124 shares of company stock worth $113,789. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

