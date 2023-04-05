Lake Street Capital Downgrades Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) to Hold

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Trading Up 29.0 %
FATH stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
