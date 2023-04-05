Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $33.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Insider Activity

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.