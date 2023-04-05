HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $190.00 at Bank of America

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $162.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HEI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

HEI stock opened at $168.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91. HEICO has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $177.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.08.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 19,208 shares valued at $3,031,728. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $35,606,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of HEICO by 555.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 139,420 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

