Wells Fargo & Company Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $20.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 70.50% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

KEY opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

