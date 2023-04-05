Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $310.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.1 %

LLY stock opened at $354.62 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $337.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.29 and a 200 day moving average of $344.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $212,602,025. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 35.6% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

