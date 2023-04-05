Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Renalytix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.49. Renalytix has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renalytix

Renalytix Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Renalytix by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Renalytix by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Renalytix in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Renalytix by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,892 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

