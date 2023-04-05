Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ RNLX opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.49. Renalytix has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
