Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 459.70% from the company’s previous close.
LOCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.85.
Local Bounti Price Performance
LOCL opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.75.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
