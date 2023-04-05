Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 459.70% from the company’s previous close.

LOCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.85.

LOCL opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 491,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

