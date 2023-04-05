Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.85.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $113.17 on Monday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allstate will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.