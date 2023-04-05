PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $128.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PPG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.95.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $138.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $140.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

