JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $9.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE:MYTE opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $635.75 million, a PE ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.